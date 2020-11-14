LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Waiting for certification of election results

To the Editor:

The presidential election is not certified. Media projects the outcome, however, we must wait for official certification. Why the delay? A few reasons for the delay are listed below.

Our U.S. Constitution grants expressed, not implied, power to state lefislatures to lay down election laws. In Pennsylvania judges declared laws in variance to legislative laws just prior to the election. Higher courts will rule on this matter; consequences could sway the outcome either way. Twenty PA electoral college votes hanG in the balance.

In Michigan computer software gave a heavily Republican county a 70/30% advantage to Biden. After examination into this apparent error, it is determined that Trump rightly won by the 70/30%. Software error caused this serious glitch, the same software was used in numerous other Michigan counties.

Votes continue to be counted as of 11/12/2020. We must determine election results based on legal votes, and hand verified votes in several counties and states. We all want a legal and legitimate outcome. So we wait for courts to rule, for completed recounts, and then for certification.

God bless America!

Doug Vance

Minatare