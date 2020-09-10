LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need a truthful president

In the Bible, Jesus said (John 8:32), “And you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free!” The Apostle Paul added (Ephesians 4:25), “Therefore, putting away falsehood, let every one speak the truth with his neighbor …”
Truth is on trial. We seem to live in two different worlds and are convinced that only one side is telling the truth. We know and understand the “spin room” and genuine policy differences, but … Is it Ever OK to Lie?
The following quote/content came from TheThoughtfulChristian.com, copyright 2013, that was shared in a Bible study recently:
What is a lie? A lie is a knowingly false statement uttered with intention to deceive. The liar knows that he/she says is not the truth and says it anyway; the lie is spoken; and the liar intends to deceive someone of something. When considering the morality of a lie, we should prioritize the perspective of the deceived over the perspective of the deceiver! A significant discrepancy often exists between the two. A lie has many cousins; included in the family of deceptions are giving false impressions, fabrication, bluffing, hyperbole, omission, dissembling, and being economical with the truth. Often, these related practices can be just as damaging to the integrity of the truth as outright lying.
Immanuel Kant (1724-1804) was infamously strict in lying, in terms of damage lies to us: “No matter what good ends liars intend to pursue through their lies, they inevitably subject others’ power of reasoning to their own ends. Lying is necessarily a selfish act; it manipulates another’s mind. So too it violates the liar’s own intelligence and therefore dignity.”
So in light of the above, and as a Christian, we need a President who tells the truth, takes responsibility (“the buck stops here”), admits his mistakes, stands up to lying dictators and bullies, respects the rule of law, the courts and the Constitution, surrounds himself with people as smart or smarter than himself, believes in science, lives a Christian faith (“walks the walk”), believes in all people and understands pain and loss, sees the other party as the “loyal opposition” and knows that the press is an essential part of our democracy, not “the enemy of the people.”
Jay Mitchell
Gering, Nebraska
