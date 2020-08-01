To the Editor:
As a born Wyomingite and an 82-year-old mostly Apache, I am weary of people’s ignorance of history, placing today’s social mores on yesterday, political correctness and snowflake mentality and just plain destroying the first amendment.
Where did the name Redskins derive? From native warriors. Red was the most prominent color for warpaint. Many times bodies were painted completely red for war with smaller overlaying designs that had meaning for each individual Red Color Symbolizes war, blood, strength, energy, power and success in war but if not paint for war it would also symbolize happiness and beauty in face paint
Because of the predominance of red paint for war the first Europeans who arrived called native peoples Redskins. If that is racist then so is Red Coats which everyone white, black and red called British soldiers because of their red uniforms. I am amazed at the ignorance of history and lack of personal pride today’s young American Indians have so they think it an insult to choose names like chiefs, redskins, braves etc. for team mascot names. Those names are chosen out of respect and admiration of native peoples’ character such as; Bravery, tenacity, fortitude, courage, boldness, strength, valor, patience, endurance, daring, perseverance and just plain guts to keep fighting-on no matter the odds to preserve their way of life. If teams didn’t want a mascot to admire they would choose names such as caterpillars, snails, slugs, worms, maggots or cockroaches.
Paul Puebla
Torrington
