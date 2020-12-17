LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why are Nebraska's representatives intent on overthrowing election?

So, State Attorney General Doug Pederson and Representative Adrian Smith signed on to the Texas lawsuit to deny the voting rights of four other states.

Aside from me wanting to know how much state tax money and employee time was wasted on this quest because Texas doesn’t like the way other states vote, I want to know why Mr. Pederson didn’t care the filing contained complaints from two non-existent states; New California and New Nevada.

Is Mr. Pederson arguing that non-existent states can nullify the votes in existent states, or does he simply not read court filings before signing onto a case? Either answer disqualifies him from being a lawyer, much less Nebraska’s Attorney General.

Why are representatives such as Mr. Smith so intent on overthrowing an election because they didn’t get their way? Do they hate the voters that much?

James Kulacz

Broadwater