This is just a quick word to the wise....
In Nebraska, you may request a mail-in ballot by completing the application within 120 days of the election. July 6 was 120 prior to the election, so it is now legal to do so. You can easily do this by using any search engine to find the ‘Nebraska Early Voting Ballot Application’. You will be directed to a fillable PDF application form. Just complete, and follow the directions. No one knows for sure what will be happening on November 3, 2020, so it does seem prudent to be prepared, and request the ballot. It certainly seems like the safest approach to voting in the 2020 election.
Mary Nielsen
Gering
