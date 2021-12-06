LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Admiration for Jonah Goldberg and Steve Hayes

Dear Editor,

I would like to express my sincere admiration for Jonah Goldberg and Steve Hayes for their decision to dump Fox News.

For several years, I have avoided Fox having recognized the misinformation and untruths it was propagating.

I very much hope that this courageous action by Jonah and Steve will open the eyes of the cultists who mistakenly believe, together with Mr. Trump, that he is their self-proclaimed Messiah.

My thanks to Jonah and Steve for choosing the higher road of truth and values over narcissism and megalomania. Best of luck and success in your future media choices.

May the true God bless your efforts.

Eileen Miller

Gering