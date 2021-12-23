LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Send Nebraska culture to southern Illinois

Dear Editor:
The fourth grade at Aviston Elementary, located in southern Illinois, is learning about the United States and the different environments, climates, resources and highlights found in each region. The kids in the class think it would be fun to receive postcards, souvenirs, resources or any information about our great country from each of our 50 states.
We hope that people who read this letter will be interested in mailing our class items pertaining to their state.
Our address: 4th Grade/Albers, Aviston Elementary, 350 S. Hull St., Avison, Illinois, 62216.
A sincere thank you to anyone who is able to contribute. We appreciate the excitement you will add to our learning experience.
Mrs. Albers and signed by about 50 students