LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: studentsWe need common sense in politics and Christianity

Submitted as a letter to the editor, but he did not include a phone number. 465 words

Common sense seems to be missing today, in politics and Christianity. As a retired pastor and 74-year-old resident of Gering, I take the news that I read and hear, and the Bible that I read, seriously, but not always literally. Another way to say this, faith and reason should go hand in hand, one not more important than the other.

Here are some examples of that, first in politics:

— Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the U.S. in spite of the accusations of the former president. Election “fraud” was almost non-existent in 2020, although the pandemic aided the president along with his centrist, moderate stance prior to the election. Any attempt to restrict or limit voting rights is bound to fail as smart candidates want “more” people voting for them. Not less.

— The ongoing pandemic, and the left wing of the Democratic party, are hurting the president, as they (left) are striving to get an expanded agenda that is way too expense in spite of being popular. Focusing on one or two essential items like “climate change” and child care/paid leave for mothers would possibly pass in the House and Senat.