LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: studentsWe need common sense in politics and Christianity

Common sense seems to be missing today, in politics and Christianity. As a retired pastor and 74-year-old resident of Gering, I take the news that I read and hear, and the Bible that I read, seriously, but not always literally. Another way to say this, faith and reason should go hand in hand, one not more important than the other.
Here are some examples of that, first in politics:
— Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the U.S. in spite of the accusations of the former president. Election “fraud” was almost non-existent in 2020, although the pandemic aided the president along with his centrist, moderate stance prior to the election. Any attempt to restrict or limit voting rights is bound to fail as smart candidates want “more” people voting for them. Not less.
— The ongoing pandemic, and the left wing of the Democratic party, are hurting the president, as they (left) are striving to get an expanded agenda that is way too expense in spite of being popular. Focusing on one or two essential items like “climate change” and child care/paid leave for mothers would possibly pass in the House and Senat.
— Democrats should spend “lots of money on this commercial: “We appreciate the Police,” and air it on TV every day until the 2024 election, right after Liberty Mutual’s ad, “Only pay for what you need!”
— Republicans would be smart to do the same on TV, with “We appreciate minorities,” as Colin Powell urged them to do years ago.
— Limiting or stopping completely the illegal immigrants coming across the border and then putting forth a “comprehensive immigration plan” by the democrats would force the Republicans to respond or come up with a better plan of ther own.
Now in regards to Christianity, common sense (to me) says that:
— Jesus is not just “right above the clouds,” waiting to descent on us, to solve all our problems ... that notion has been with us for years as various people, presidents, leaders cult leaders, etc. have been falsely identified as the “Anti-Christ.”
— Christians have the right certainly to believe in this “rapture” but common sense says that we have to take responsibility now to solve our own problems when it’s in our power to do so.
— The God I serve is Love, Joy, Truth, Reason, Spirit, Higher Power, Responsible Behavior/Consequences, Discipline, Kindness, Peace, not an arbitrary, jealous being who kills men, women, unborn babies, children and anyone who opposes Israel, as revealed in the Old Testament.
Warren Buffet gives this common sense advice regarding hiring people (leaders, politicians, Christians: “You look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence and energy .. and if they don’t have the first quality, then the other two will kill you ... they will intelligently use thier energy to take you the cleaners!”