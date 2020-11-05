LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for the columns

To the Editor:

I want to thank Editor Brad Staman for his Opinion piece in the Saturday, Oct. 24 edition of the Star- Herald.

As I read Brad’s piece, I once again recognized one of the reasons I appreciate living in Scottsbluff. This reason is that in our community, a person can freely express their belief in Christ and unhesitantly share, very publicly, their conviction to Christian principles. While Brad’s Opinion piece may have been primarily focused on the election, my take away from his article was how wonderful it is that our Founding Fathers had the inspiration to craft the First Amendment assuring the free expression of religion.

Thanks, Brad – and thanks to this community for maintaining an environment where a person does not need to hesitate in sharing and standing up for Christian principles.

Jack Whittier

Scottsbluff

To the Editor:

Thank you for your editorial in Sunday’s (Oct. 25) Star -Herald on the candidate choices for president this year. You have summed it up very well in my opinion.