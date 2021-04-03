 Skip to main content
LETTTER TO THE EDITOR: Celebrating National Library Week
Dear Editor:

I am writing as a point of needed clarification. Over the preceding months, there have been repeated stories and letters to editors with incorrect understanding. Nebraska did not join the Texas election lawsuit last December. Nebraska joined an amicus brief highlighting important separation-of-powers issues under Article II of the U.S. Constitution for the Court to consider. The Supreme Court voted 7-2 in choosing not to hear the matter, and the issue is closed.

Douglas J. Peterson

Nebraska Attorney General

