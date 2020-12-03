You can help prevent the spread of coronavirus

Who has COVID 19? We don’t know!

Start with the known active cases. Each one got it from somebody. Maybe a super spreader that means a lot of people, not aware of being sick, not wearing a face mask. Or maybe it is a bunch of people with a mild case, but enough virus to spread it. A child with no symptoms, spreads it to an older sibling, who spreads it to a friend, who spreads it to a parent, who gets sick.

Each case is probably contagious five to 15 days, maybe less, maybe more. But if that person spreads it to three other people, it starts over.

Wyoming had around 500 active cases most of the summer. But, then about the time school started the active cases increased week by week until it hit 10,000 and rising. Ten thousand people that caught it from somebody else.

Wearing a face mask by everyone meeting people would slow the spread. It’s up to you to bring the active cases down and down.

Sincerely,

Warren Knowlton

Torrington