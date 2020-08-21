LOOKING BACK: Like a good neighbor …

As the pioneers began to settle the valley, they soon realized the only way to survive in a harsh environment was to help each other.
In A.B. Wood’s first book, “Pioneer Tales,” Mrs. H.E. Russell told one of those early stories about a young man who in 1887 traveled from his home in Wisconsin to central Nebraska, where his oldest sister and her husband lived.
This young man never told anyone his secret ambition: to go to Alaska. Instead, he ended up on the high plains of Nebraska.
He worked on a farm for a few weeks, but soon the urge to move west caught up with him and his two companions. Their destination was the mouth of Horse Creek, on the other side of Cheyenne County.
The young man’s name was Henry E. Russell, a former postmaster who was living in Mitchell at the time his story was set down in type. His companions also became area residents: Frank Adney and Johnnie Padden.
The trio walked from central Nebraska to Sidney. It was still 125 miles to Horse Creek and would have cost $8 or more for transportation to finish the trip.
They agreed it was too much to spend. They had the money, but wanted to save it for improvements on the quarter sections they intended to purchase as their homesteads.
So the next morning, the three friends set west on foot. It was perfect weather, and with rides offered by passing settlers, the third day found them at the home of Frank Jones, who was living south of Bald Peak. The Jones family had been recommended to Henry by his uncle back in Gothenburg.
After the trio did a thorough inspection of the land in the area, they decided against the bottom land at Horse Creek.
After they finally chose their homestead sites, they returned to Sidney to file the claim with the land office. But this time, rather than walking, they hired transportation.
After returning from Sidney, Henry took on the task of improving his land. He was diligent about keeping weeds, and even sunflowers, out of his fields.
To bring in some more cash, Henry went across the river and found work with the PF Ranch helping put up hay.
All this time he was living in the temporary shelter of a dugout. Just like it sounds, a dugout was literally dug out of a hillside.
One day after riding back to his dugout, Henry wasn’t seen for several days. Frank Jones found him seriously ill in his dugout.
Frank promptly went home, loaded up a straw mattress in his wagon returned with his wife. They took Henry home with them, which was really a one-room cabin.
A doctor was called and Henry was diagnosed with typhoid fever. It took several days to break the fever but Mr. and Mrs. Jones were happy to help.
While Henry was recuperating, Frank built a fireplace in the yard, where the cooking and other household chores were done. All the neighbors helped out as well in whatever way they could, although some of them worried whether they should contact his parents in Wisconsin.
It took several weeks for Henry to get back to where he could walk. When he was able, he sold his team and wagon to pay the doctor. He then asked the Jones family what the bill was.
Frank was reluctant to name a price, but finally agreed to accept a small amount from Henry to pay the grocery bill while the Jones home was being used as a hospital.
Before wrapping up the story of Henry E. Russell, who walked into the valley, the author said many people of such fine character could be found on the frontier: “Today, if you talked very long with one of those early settlers, he would refer to those early times as the best days of his life.”
