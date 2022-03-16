Mallard Fillmore for 3-17

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I’m against the new proposal for an aquatic center. Here’s why. The last story in the Star Herald told stories of the old Splash, Westmoor poo…
Are we merely floating through space on a rock in which powerful forces dominate us and leave us powerless to pursue our destiny? Do our thoug…
Pooja Agnihotri, said “Fighting a change and clinging to the same old ways of doing things have never proved to be productive for anyone - you…
From the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. stock market, which has been “stumbling since the beginning of the year,” writes the …
It’s been just two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, but it feels like months. During that time, we’ve all gotten to know Ukrainian Presiden…
As Western nations continue to respond to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, there’s no question increasing trade partnerships with countri…
In a Veteran’s Day article Adrian Smith said “It is a privilege to represent the men and women in uniform from the Third District to ...... en…
Whenever gasoline prices spike, commentators turn theatrical with emotional talk of “pain at the gas pump.” An analyst for CNN just went furth…
This morning, bright and early, 2 a.m. to be exact, we sprang forward. The alarm went off a few hours later at the same time it had yesterday …
In his State of the Union address, President Biden claimed he would, be “the only president to ever cut the deficit by more than $1 trillion i…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.