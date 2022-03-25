Paul fell cartoon 3-26

Catch the latest in Opinion
Q. Does your dog really have to be on a leash while walking or at the park even if you know it won’t run off? Can people be held accountable f…
Byron York’s partisan column in the Star Herald (3-5-22) had only one sentence I really liked: “Joe Biden is still Joe Biden.” Thank goodness …
Over the last week, the Nebraska Legislature debated the main budget bills for the state. These budget bills always tell state senators what t…
In 1985 the English musician Sting released a song he wrote called “Russians.” At the time the world was in the Cold War. A war defined as a s…
House Democrats recently went on their annual retreat in Philadelphia. The purpose was to discuss policy initiatives for the coming months and…
Are we merely floating through space on a rock in which powerful forces dominate us and leave us powerless to pursue our destiny? Do our thoug…
You know who benefits the most from liberal media bias? Conservatives.
As war rages on the doorsteps of our NATO allies, the United States is weighing the best path forward to provide additional support to Ukraine…
In an era of partisanship and polarization, compromise can be hard to come by. Bills that can garner enough support to clear the U.S. Senate’s…
March 22 is National Ag Day, a time for us to thank farmers and ranchers for feeding, sheltering and powering our nation. We also want to cele…
