This Week's Opinion Poll Apr 27, 2021 40 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Do you think Scotts Bluff County should renegotiate the interlocal agreement for the communications center in light of radio system upgrades? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story