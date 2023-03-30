While providing patients with exceptional health care, improving patient satisfaction is a top priority for Regional West in 2023.

“We believe that our patients deserve a great experience,” said Regional West Chief Quality Officer Margo Ferguson. “We know we need to improve their experience while they’re here — not only because it’s the right thing to do, but also so they feel confident in the care they’re receiving. We understand the current community perception and recognize the need for improvements. We are striving to meet and even exceed community expectations, and believe we have the support and strategies to reach these goals.”

“At Regional West, we want to provide the best patient experience possible,” Ferguson said. “When we determined our Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement (QAPI) goals, we knew that patient satisfaction was an important factor. By establishing these QAPI goals, we seek to improve that experience through many avenues, including leadership education, organizational and departmental goals and action plans, a data distribution plan, increased focus on hospital cleanliness, and a patient experience steering committee.”

Other plans include enhanced hourly nurse rounding on patients, patient discharge phone calls, reestablishing a Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC), a communication plan for utilizing key words at key times, and focused listening.

Ferguson said the employee culture at Regional West is a vital part of the patient experience.

“Our culture, how we treat each other, impacts the experience for our patients,” she said. “This is all a part of a positive patient experience.”

The environment of care is also critical to patient satisfaction. All Regional West employees are being asked to increase their awareness of the environment to identify opportunities for improvements. This may include picking up a piece of trash on the floor or placing a work order when identifying something that needs extra cleaning or a repair.

“A patient’s experience is not only the medical treatment they received, but also how we made them feel,” Ferguson said. “A patient may not remember all the details of their treatment, but they will remember their interaction with people who cared for them.”