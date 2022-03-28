This week's Mallard Fillmore March 28

Catch the latest in Opinion
A local commissioner is urging readers to contact their senator to urge them to support R263CA, which is a legislative resolution to put on the November ballot an amendment to the Nebraska Constitution which would prohibit the State from imposing a mandate without properly funding it.
Q. Does your dog really have to be on a leash while walking or at the park even if you know it won’t run off? Can people be held accountable f…
In 1985 the English musician Sting released a song he wrote called “Russians.” At the time the world was in the Cold War. A war defined as a s…
Byron York’s partisan column in the Star Herald (3-5-22) had only one sentence I really liked: “Joe Biden is still Joe Biden.” Thank goodness …
Are we merely floating through space on a rock in which powerful forces dominate us and leave us powerless to pursue our destiny? Do our thoug…
You know who benefits the most from liberal media bias? Conservatives.
Recently, there has been much media attention about the Parental Rights in Education bill, which Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has prom…
National Agriculture Week provides a great opportunity to recognize the strength and resiliency of Nebraska’s agriculture producers. The Third…
March 22 is National Ag Day, a time for us to thank farmers and ranchers for feeding, sheltering and powering our nation. We also want to cele…
In an era of partisanship and polarization, compromise can be hard to come by. Bills that can garner enough support to clear the U.S. Senate’s…
