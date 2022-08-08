This Week's Mallard Fillmore, starting Aug. 8

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
In an era of ugly legislative gridlock, it’s easy to forget that progress isn’t necessarily pretty.
This week, he has a high-visibility time slot on the opening day of CPAC Texas, the once annual conservative conference that’s become such a s…
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in order to battle inflation, even as the economy has begun …
Just because a syndicated columnist writes something that is printed in newspapers does not necessarily make it so. That’s especially true of …
This week, I did not select a question to answer but rather picked a topic that seems to require some attention.
🎧 How do ethics fit into our decisions about where to shop and work?
Every fall, spring, and summer, my office provides some outstanding college students with the opportunity to intern in Washington D.C. or at o…
One of the most brilliant and inspired ideas ever conceived by the American mind is having an election every two years. Citizens in the United…
George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and bete noir of conservatives, has written a column for The Wall Street Journal, defending his d…
Commentary: Too many people no longer see religion as essential to their understanding of living a good life.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.