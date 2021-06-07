This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
If you care about sustainability, I have good news: There are proven ways to make traditional energy better for the environment.
COVID-19 has jolted the country awake to the need for more and better childcare. On Capitol Hill, a new federal plan to improve our faltering …
Q. I’ve noticed a lot of people in my neighborhood have been given warnings for code violations. Where can people find the rules for things li…
The Legislature voted to override Gov. Rickett’s vetoes on three bills: LB 108, LB 147 and LB 306. LB 108 and LB 306 expand Nebraska’s welfare…
This week I had an interesting discussion with a client on the difference between price and value. Price, overall, becomes what one is willing…
Texas is the latest state to have a big fight over reforming its election laws. Remember that in Georgia, some Democrats — like President Joe …
A remarkable consensus has emerged in the last few weeks: It’s no longer crazy to think that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a “lab le…
Senate Republicans refused to go along with the House and establish a commission to investigate the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which …
Family traditions are meaningful to me. The older I get the more important it is to preserve these annual happenings in hope that they will be…
This past Tuesday, Judicial Watch released a trove of emails about the settlement agreement between the Michigan Department of Health and Huma…
