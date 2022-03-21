This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
I’m against the new proposal for an aquatic center. Here’s why. The last story in the Star Herald told stories of the old Splash, Westmoor poo…
Are we merely floating through space on a rock in which powerful forces dominate us and leave us powerless to pursue our destiny? Do our thoug…
Pooja Agnihotri, said “Fighting a change and clinging to the same old ways of doing things have never proved to be productive for anyone - you…
March is Social Worker Month and a time to recognize the importance of social workers and their many roles in our community. In Nebraska, and …
Over the last week, the Nebraska Legislature debated the main budget bills for the state. These budget bills always tell state senators what t…
It’s hard to pick up a foreign policy journal or even turn on the TV without encountering someone predicting, recommending or lamenting a “new…
House Democrats recently went on their annual retreat in Philadelphia. The purpose was to discuss policy initiatives for the coming months and…
Is it “Ukraine” or “the Ukraine”? Is the name of the capital city of Ukraine spelled “Kyiv” or “Kiev,” and how is it pronounced?
In his State of the Union address, President Biden claimed he would, be “the only president to ever cut the deficit by more than $1 trillion i…
If you make career decisions using your brain, I have important advice.
