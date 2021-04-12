This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
Three hundred and eighty-one days. That’s how long I’ve been away from Nebraska and frankly, I can’t wait to be back.
Opinion: Why can’t those who own guns and know the most about them take responsibility for ensuring they're used safely and without malicious intent?
We are now one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has drastically and unfortunately changed the way we operate personally and pr…
Are there some things in life worth believing in ... whether they are true or not?
The metastasis of the “woke” ideology is the most comprehensive threat facing the American republic. It is appallingly totalitarian, insofar a…
To the Board of Education of Minatare, Nebraska, and the community of Minatare, I appeal to you to change your mascot name and image. The shif…
Q. When do you have to come to a stop regarding a school bus?
The most important principle of communism is the abolition of private property. When Karl Marx and Fredrick Engels wrote the Communist Manifes…
There’s an old maxim that goes, “A problem well defined is a problem half solved”. This is so true in the transformation of your community, in…
Senator Erdman recently wrote expressing his opposition to an initiative of the Biden administration. The initiative is contained in an execut…
