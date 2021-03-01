This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
The marijuana industry, which is now partially owned by big tobacco, has its eye on Nebraska as a new place to turn a profit. Previously, they…
I’ve written about this several times and in different ways. If I comment on “the beauty of God’s creation,” most will see visions of stunning…
We’re going to cover a lot of ground in a short time, so buckle up and get ready for the ride.
If it is true that every cowboy sings a sad, sad song, then in Nebraska they all sing the same sad song about protesting their property valuat…
Last month, we crossed a grim milestone. COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in the United States during the month of January, the first t…
I wasn’t going to write a second column on the passing of Rush Limbaugh but given the reaction from hostile and snarky individuals — even from…
Q. How fast over posted speed limit are you allowed to go before you stop me?
If you’ve seen the signs reading, “Science is real,” heard the phrase, “follow the science” or been told to “trust in science,” and if these s…
Intentionally wandering in a wilderness with your wits and way being intact can be extraordinarily exhilarating. You know where you are and ho…
