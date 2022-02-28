This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I’ve had the privilege of writing these keepin’ love alive articles for the Star Herald for over 10 years now. In that time, I’ve had children…
According to the National Association of Manufacturers, the average U.S. firm spends the equivalent of 21 percent of its payroll every year ju…
This week Russia escalated their ongoing attacks on Ukraine with an invasion. I support Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty against Vladi…
Once in TV journalism there were people called assignment editors and news directors. Among their responsibilities was to instruct reporters a…
These days, the news is dominated by reporting on the Russian threat to Ukraine, by increasing fatigue with COVID restrictions across the Unit…
Last Monday, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in order to clear out the trucker protests in Ottawa.
Some see the expulsion of three far lefties from San Francisco’s school board as bad news for Democrats. On the contrary, it is good tidings f…
The pictures out of Ukraine are scary and heartbreaking. Families sleeping in subway stations, a Kyiv apartment complex in ruins and a look of…
Like a lot of people, I get a ton of thirsty emails from Donald Trump. On Saturday, he sent this note: “See you in Sunrise, FL, in a little wh…
Last week, an organization that used to provide guitar lessons to girls in Afghanistan released a music video featuring those girls. The video…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.