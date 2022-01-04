This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
I began my career as a soldier by taking an oath to defend the United States Constitution. The Constitution was supposed to set up a governmen…
When I decided to run for the Legislature, an issue that concerned me was the spiraling-out-of-control cost of postsecondary education and the…
No community, chamber, or business leader wants to be labeled as one that thinks too small. William Ward once said, “The pessimist complains a…
The year 2022 should be too early to get into heated speculation about the Democrats’ 2024 candidate for president. But since it’s already beg…
We are saying “GOODBYE” to 2021 and “HELLO” to 2022. We enter this New Year with a hope and prayer for less craziness, a less divided nation a…
The screaming headlines about New York City closing down again in response to the highly infectious new COVID-19 variant are premature. Sure, …
Peace on Earth and goodwill to men this time of year seems increasingly absent in diverse places. In America the noble objective seems to have…
The Democratic Party’s problem with Hispanic voters is worse than leaders think, according to a new assessment by the highly regarded strategi…
