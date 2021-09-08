This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
Q. If you are arrested, do cops have to read you your rights immediately? My son was arrested and I don’t think the cop read him his rights.
This Tuesday, a defiant President Joe Biden stood at a podium in the White House State Dining Room and delivered yet another address about Afg…
You would think transparency with those paying your salary, the ones you work for, would be normal practice, however, too often with elected o…
Our country, the greatest in the world, is being divided in so many different ways; Republicans versus Democrats, rich versus poor, blacks ver…
The treestand is where I get to do a lot of my most serious thinking and reflecting.
The cancel culture runs strong in America today. The cancel culture seeks to destroy anyone who dissents from the political agenda of the Left…
In the traditional Mormon family, the father presides over the family. While this has been a tradition in many families, religious or not, man…
How well informed are you? Do you get all of the news or only snippets of the news? Unfortunately, keeping up with all of the news today is li…
The Nebraska Constitution is very clear about when the Legislature is to meet, and for how long. Article III, Section 10 states that the Legis…
Q. Can my neighbor really mow their lawn at 6 a.m.?
