This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Q. I receive a lot of “spam” phone calls that are labeled by my provider as a possible scam. I also know people who have fallen victim to scam…
One year ago this week, I attended the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris. While I was deeply disappointed in the elect…
How do you know when a politician is lying? Answer: when his lips are moving. It’s an old joke, but it fits the Biden administration.
It’s not unusual for a president to use his bully pulpit to push the agenda of his party, but it’s a sad situation when the falsehoods he spou…
“Let me tell you a tale and a good one I hope,” Chris LeDoux sings in the background as I nurse myself back to health while battling a nasty virus.
With 1.4 billion consumers, China is a place with abundant potential. China also is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, a longtime belligere…
“CHANGE IS the law of life,” John F. Kennedy, the United States 35th president, once said. “And those who look only to the past or present are…
Nebraska’s economy has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than any other state in the Union. According to Politico’s State Pandemic Respon…
Last week I started to unravel a formerly classified document called The Analysis and Assessment of the Gateway Process written in 1983 by Lie…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.