This week's Mallard Fillmore

It surely seems that what seems to be one thing, may not really be what it seems…or so it seems. Seeing is believing … or so says Missouri’s l…
Last year, we saw nearly a dozen Nebraska counties join a growing movement across the country to announce that they are “Second Amendment Sanc…
The Democratic Party is often called the party of government Ideologically, this is so obviously true it’s not worth belaboring. There’s nothi…
The marijuana industry, which is now partially owned by big tobacco, has its eye on Nebraska as a new place to turn a profit. Previously, they…
The second amendment to the United States Constitution says, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the r…
We’re going to cover a lot of ground in a short time, so buckle up and get ready for the ride.
During the 2020 campaign, candidate Joe Biden promised to undo President Donald Trump’s border security policies. He pledged to halt all depor…
In the months since the Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, many of my Democratic colleagues have come out in support of …
This week marked “Read Across America Day,” a day to encourage and celebrate the joy of reading, especially among our children. Read Across Am…
