This Week's Mallard Fillmore Nov 22, 2021 28 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Representatives DEB FISCHER: Stopping payments to illegal migrants Nov 18, 2021 Did you know the federal government operates a little-known bank account that isn’t subject to annual oversight from Congress, yet pays out bi… Representatives BEN SASSE: Mandate is wrong and makes matters worse Nov 14, 2021 U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ex… Columnists JAKE ROBERTS: What were you thinking? Nov 21, 2021 Tiny little thinkers with tiny little brains are well equipped for their amazing tasks. +6 Opinion This week's Mallard Fillmore Updated Nov 20, 2021 Syndicated BYRON YORK: The Biden White House dumpster fire Nov 21, 2021 President Joe Biden’s plunging public approval rating isn’t his problem. It is a reflection of his problem. Representatives STEVE ERDMAN: Special session was needed Nov 19, 2021 Over the past several weeks I have received numerous emails encouraging me to help the governor call for a special session to deal with the va… Columnists ASK A COP: More questions about recreational vehicles on the roadway Nov 15, 2021 Q. Can you have a boat, camper, trailer parked on the street if it is not hooked up to a any kind of vehicle? Can expired plates or non-runnin… Syndicated JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Here comes inflation acceleration Nov 19, 2021 I’ve been saying that inflation is on its way since April of this year. Well, it’s here, and it’s going to get worse. On Nov. 10, the U.S. Bur… Syndicated FROMA HARROP: Food inflation is a Turkey of an issue Nov 19, 2021 Economists tell us that the current high rate of inflation is not forever. And it’s not all bad, certainly not for workers whose rising wages … Columnists KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: A gift of gratitude Nov 21, 2021 Many quotes and life experiences have taught all of us about the impact of repetition. It is in this spirit that I share with you, again, one …