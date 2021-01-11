This Week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
The mob violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was deplorable and disgusting. It is the antithesis of a free society that wis…
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to you…
Watching the reports out of Washington D.C. Wednesday, Jan. 6, left me in shock and disbelief. I struggled to believe this was happening in my…
Last Sunday my husband and I hiked the trail at the Scottsbluff National Monument.
To the Editor:
With the next legislative session just a couple weeks away, I’m reminded of the flurry of new bills that will be introduced by the forty-nine …
In January of 2020, I wrote a column highlighting how we were truly “stronger together.” In looking back, that article was a little serendipit…
