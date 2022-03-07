This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
Like a lot of people, I get a ton of thirsty emails from Donald Trump. On Saturday, he sent this note: “See you in Sunrise, FL, in a little wh…
“The sky is falling, the sky is falling” is a typical Republican reaction to Governor Pete Ricketts’ recent announcement that “Colorado has 30…
This week Russia escalated their ongoing attacks on Ukraine with an invasion. I support Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty against Vladi…
This week President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. While I went into the evening open to…
Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."
Last Thursday the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee finished hearings on 123 bills. That is the highest number of bills ever to be assign…
Picture a future where tourists will visit your local attractions prior to vacationing to determine if coming is worth their time. Through tec…
Russia’s war on Ukraine comes at a moment of political weakness for President Joe Biden. His job approval rating is low, low enough to drag do…
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
Lent began this week. In the Christian tradition, the Lenten period is a time of fasting and prayer, preparation and reflection in anticipatio…
