This week's Mallard Fillmore
Q. I have a neighbor that has about 10 trees growing along my privacy fence. As they are getting bigger they are pushing my fence over. Is the…
SCOTTSBLUFF – Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country announced th…
Liberty is worth fighting and dying for. Benjamin Franklin once said, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little tempora…
We’ve come a long way over the last year. Nebraska has managed the coronavirus pandemic without lockdowns, without statewide mandates, and wit…
The scientific method has influenced much of popular American thinking. Scientists advised us to examine evidence and data, and then by induct…
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement on President Biden’s address t…
This week the House of Representatives passed a bill which would raise the debt limit to allow unlimited new spending through most of 2022 and…
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Leave well enough alone.
Maybe President Biden should handle COVID-19 the way he’s handled Afghanistan.