This Week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
It’s time for Nudity and Stupidity in the News — a semi-regular feature putting a spotlight on things that should stay covered up — Summer 2022 edition.
Should government agencies be allowed to hire lobbyists? This is a question that has bothered me ever since 2016 when I first went to Lincoln …
As consumers face steep increases in food and fuel costs, ethanol production must be part of an all-of-the-above energy strategy to lower costs, Congressman Adrian Smith says.
In overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court delivered the right’s biggest single victory ever, and it may spell the end of the conservative …
The price of gasoline is not Joe Biden’s fault, nor did it break records. Adjusted for inflation, it was higher in 2008 when Republican George…
If the Jan. 6 committee were a traditional congressional investigation, opposition party members would protest, Byron York argues in this week's column.
Emmett Till is as relevant today as when the 14-year-old was brutally murdered, nearly 67 years ago in 1955.
When trying to make a positive change in the world, you may sometimes encounter resistance. The opposition will usually come from those who ca…
Earlier this year, I made it clear that my number one priority in the Legislature was to pass a permitless concealed carry bill. I believe tha…
Some editorial writers, columnists and activists are working overtime to tell stories of women who oppose the ruling by the Supreme Court that…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.