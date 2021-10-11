This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
Q. Are 4-wheelers allowed to be driven on public streets without plates or the rider wearing helmets?
This has been a very relaxing week for me. Those are words you don’t hear often from someone in the newspaper industry.
There are forces that wish to destroy America. Some of them are visible and some are stealth.
The withdrawal from Afghanistan is the biggest U.S. foreign policy blunder in decades. We left hundreds of American citizens and thousands of …
When did we decide that arguing was intolerable? Possibly it was when we determined that arguments were not about whether we were right or wro…
Q. I keep trying, unsuccessfully, to get a protection order against someone who is harassing me. What are some of the things I need to do so t…
SCOTTSBLUFF – Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country announced th…
NOTE: The views and opinions being expressed are my personal opinions, and not those of the entire Board of Directors of NPPD or those of NPPD.
One of the most basic measurements in political polling is the so-called "right track, wrong track" number. For years, pollsters have asked a …
If you’ve spent any time in Washington, you’ve heard stories about Joe Biden’s loquaciousness. Asked to give brief remarks, he’d famously mean…
