This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
The metastasis of the “woke” ideology is the most comprehensive threat facing the American republic. It is appallingly totalitarian, insofar a…
To the Board of Education of Minatare, Nebraska, and the community of Minatare, I appeal to you to change your mascot name and image. The shif…
The most important principle of communism is the abolition of private property. When Karl Marx and Fredrick Engels wrote the Communist Manifes…
Q. When do you have to come to a stop regarding a school bus?
Since taking the role as editor of your newspaper I have tried to be very open and transparent with you, our faithful readers. This is one of …
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to you…
Our elected public officials, once elected by voters, should know the responsibilities of that position and the legalities that come with it.
(A preface: I never would have imagined one Party would have the support of the Media, Big Tech, and Hollywood. And the Democratic Party also …
What is your new normal? It’s your choice.
John Gable was exactly right in his recent letter analysis of the foolish waste of Gering and Scottsbluff residents’ money on the ridiculous p…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.