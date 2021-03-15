This week's Mallard Fillmore

Catch the latest in Opinion
It’s so easy these days to say the world is flawed and we’re all a mess.
The marijuana industry, which is now partially owned by big tobacco, has its eye on Nebraska as a new place to turn a profit. Previously, they…
Three women have accused New York’s Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. The complaints center largely around unsolicited shows of affection.
The Republican party leaders in Nebraska and Wyoming seem to have taken the same response when it comes to disciplining their own congressiona…
In our increasingly secular age, being on the side of science is similar to being on the side of God — a way to settle an argument by not actu…
According to livescience.com “The ear isn’t just the hearing organ. It is a complex system of parts that not only allows humans to hear, but a…
Mr. Potato Head is back in the news – wait, was Mr. Potato Head ever previously in the news? I seem to remember unsubstantiated reports of a h…
Things are looking worse by the hour for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Recently, a fourth, and then a fifth, woman came forward to accuse him of…
Elon Musk recently said, “Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough”. This rings true in so many thi…
I recently had to cancel a long-planned trip to South America, either because the countries I wanted to enter are closed or required up to a t…
