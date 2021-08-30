This Week's Mallard Fillmore
Q. Can my neighbor really mow their lawn at 6 a.m.?
Energy reliability and independence are pillars of our country’s national security. A reliable power grid has helped our nation build the worl…
The cancel culture runs strong in America today. The cancel culture seeks to destroy anyone who dissents from the political agenda of the Left…
Earlier this year I co-signed LB 643, a bill introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair to protect the rights of citizens and parents to choose fo…
Less than two months ago, President Joe Biden told the American people that the Taliban would not be able to rapidly take over Afghanistan onc…
When Joe Biden came into office, we were told that the “adults are back in charge” because he immediately set to work undoing as much of Donal…
The scenes from Afghanistan over the past week have been harrowing. As the Biden Administration quickly approached their expedited deadline to…
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement after the deadly terror atta…
The Biden administration says it does not know how many U.S. citizens are in Afghanistan hoping to leave in the face of the American withdrawa…