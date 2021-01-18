This Week's Opinion Poll Question
Related to this story
Most Popular
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to you…
This week I will introduce a bill to move the headquarters of the Game and Parks Department to the City of Sidney. Currently, state law mandat…
- Updated
We need to hold accountable those elected officials who encouraged the insurrection at the nation’s Capital. In leading the efforts to undermi…
The actions of violent protesters at the heart of our republic this week were appalling and despicable. I continue to condemn these actions in…
- Updated
Do not be fooled by the political rhetoric of our representative Adrian Smith. His acts of signing on the Texas lawsuit and the vote of the El…
- Updated
THREE times votes were tallied in Georgia. Three times Joe Biden secured the election.Jan.6th the electoral ballots were to be counted and cha…
The mob violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was deplorable and disgusting. It is the antithesis of a free society that wis…
With the next legislative session just a couple weeks away, I’m reminded of the flurry of new bills that will be introduced by the forty-nine …
Democrats started trying to remove President Donald Trump from office before he entered office. Now they are proposing to remove him from offi…