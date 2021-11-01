This Week's Opinion Poll Questions

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I believe the two board members who voted to retain the Morrill superintendent should resign. They were elected to serve the students, parents…
Dear Editor,
The Biden policy is basically one of an “open border.” This is causing an amazing amount of terrible problems for this country, especially in …
As a Gering taxpayer, I attended the October school board meeting to support concerned parents and other patrons. The concerned parent group c…
For months President Biden and Congressional Democrats have single-mindedly focused on pushing their tax and spending agenda across the finish…
Many people talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns many states imposed as if they are the same thing. They’re not. The pandemic wa…
Dear Star-Herald editor,
During the month of October, Americans from across the country come together to raise awareness about a disease that will affect one in eight …
To the Editor:
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, unclear and misreported stories about where the virus came from have proliferated. Did it come f…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.