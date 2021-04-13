This Week's Opinion Poll
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to you…
Three hundred and eighty-one days. That’s how long I’ve been away from Nebraska and frankly, I can’t wait to be back.
Opinion: Why can’t those who own guns and know the most about them take responsibility for ensuring they're used safely and without malicious intent?
We are now one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has drastically and unfortunately changed the way we operate personally and pr…
The metastasis of the “woke” ideology is the most comprehensive threat facing the American republic. It is appallingly totalitarian, insofar a…
Are there some things in life worth believing in ... whether they are true or not?
To the Board of Education of Minatare, Nebraska, and the community of Minatare, I appeal to you to change your mascot name and image. The shif…
The most important principle of communism is the abolition of private property. When Karl Marx and Fredrick Engels wrote the Communist Manifes…
Q. When do you have to come to a stop regarding a school bus?
There’s an old maxim that goes, “A problem well defined is a problem half solved”. This is so true in the transformation of your community, in…