This Week's Opinion Poll

The city councils of both Scottsbluff and Gering are heading down the road to wasting millions and millions of dollars of residents and taxpay…
March 21st. This year it falls on Sunday. It’s a special day in my life as it is for thousands of others. No, It’s not St. Patrick’s Day or Ea…
What we do with water kinda depends on our age. If it’s a puddle and you’re 4 or 5 years old you stomp on it, no matter who’s close by and no …
When a politician promises to “tell the truth,” as President Biden did in his nationally televised address last Thursday, you can add that sta…
“You’ll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think,” then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told then-Senat…
By now many of you have heard about the new sex education standards being proposed to the Nebraska Department of Education. These new standard…
Last year, we began what was supposed to be a short lockdown to flatten the curve of COVID-19-related hospitalizations. It’s a year later and …
Froma Harrop is way off base in her editorial March 10. Cuomo has literally condemned himself by attempting to justify his errant behavior. Hi…
Clarifying a controversy, and now, for a Potato Head update.