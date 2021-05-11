This Week's Opinion Poll
As I approach the final seven weeks of my tenure as your ESU 13 Administrator, I find myself reflecting upon all that I have learned, and all …
The rights guaranteed to us by the United States Constitution and the Nebraska State Constitution are currently under assault. A very factious…
The Open Meetings Act is meant to ensure transparency by officials doing government business with taxpayer monies. Violations should be a concern to all citizens of the county, the Star-Herald says in today's editorial.
We are told that life as we know it has been forever changed by the computer. The most complicated equations are solved. We started at a desk,…
Tech giants such as Google and Facebook enjoy enormous advantages under the law. They not only decide what material will appear online on thei…
This week, Project Veritas released a video of Charlie Chester, a CNN technical director, talking to a woman who recorded him during what he t…
Becoming a parent was the most profound, all-encompassing event in my life. While I loved and still love my husband, Jimmy, the birth of a chi…
I’ve always been impressed that the preamble to the Constitution begins, “We the People of the United States.” We’ve heard the phrase so often…
There have been three property tax reduction bills debated on the floor of the legislature this month. There will be more coming up. Two of th…
Nebraska is the least indebted State in the country because our state government, like our people, lives within its means. We take a common se…