This Week's Opinion Poll

Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest horrific mass shooting in America, this time roughly 30 miles from my Denver home, happened on Monday. Ten died, and the suspect — …
Now that all day public hearings have completed, the Legislature has moved on to all day debate on legislation. In addition to the Legislature…
Since taking the role as editor of your newspaper I have tried to be very open and transparent with you, our faithful readers. This is one of …
NOTE: I wanted to rerun this column in honor of National Ag Week.
Since I first began my service in the Nebraska Legislature in 2017, I have introduced and strongly supported legislation over the years to leg…
Charles Darwin once said, “It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who can best manage change.” While I bel…
I just love the taste of cinnamon rolls. I can’t stand the taste of liver, onions, broccoli, jalapenos, pilaf, garlic, green peppers, red pepp…
Undocumented immigrants have been surging to the U.S. border, some wearing T-shirts with the Biden campaign logo and the words “Please let us …
West Virginia is unique among America’s 50 states. At a convention in Wheeling, Virginia, in 1861, delegates from Virginia’s northwest countie…
The city councils of both Scottsbluff and Gering are heading down the road to wasting millions and millions of dollars of residents and taxpay…