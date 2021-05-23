This Week's Opinion Poll
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
I’ve been a percussionist since I was eight years old. For those who are unfamiliar with the term ... I’m a drummer.
- Updated
Q: What are the laws concerning drones? As a parent, I have concerns when I see one flying overhead when my children are out in the yard playing.
Tradition tells us that, come the midterms, the president’s party loses seats in the House. If this tradition holds in 2022, that could be bad…
- Updated
I celebrated a birthday recently. The day was uneventful, my publisher sang “Happy Birthday” to me, twice (once over the intercom). My wife ha…
From the 1940s until 1999, all quarters looked essentially the same. The U.S. Mint had been using the same design on every new quarter for mor…
- Updated
Crime is up. Prices are up. Border crossings in the southwest are up. Unemployment is still up. Our national debt is up. Gas is hard to find. …
- Updated
Going back to basics, what is a Truly-Local state of mind? Let’s review one of many elements that comprise the Truly-Local mindset. Truly-Loca…
Whenever a controversial bill gets introduced into the Nebraska Legislature, Senators have the opportunity to ask the Nebraska Attorney Genera…
There’s a song we sing, the women in my family, when we celebrate the birth of a child.
As the Trump presidency fades into the past, we are reminded of the sex scandal at its dawn. The Federal Election Commission has just dropped …