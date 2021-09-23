This Week's Opinion Poll
NOTE: The views and opinions being expressed are my personal opinions, and not those of the entire Board of Directors of NPPD or those of NPPD.
Round and round we go! Latest story in paper about masks, opposition, you name it. The elephant is STILL in the room.
We’ve come a long way over the last year. Nebraska has managed the coronavirus pandemic without lockdowns, without statewide mandates, and wit…
Liberty is worth fighting and dying for. Benjamin Franklin once said, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little tempora…
Maybe President Biden should handle COVID-19 the way he’s handled Afghanistan.
Let’s be clear. No one has to get the vaccine. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states: “The federal government does not mand…
We are officially in the era of absurdity. President Joe Biden has asked those who are unvaccinated to wear masks to protect the vaccinated. W…
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement on President Biden’s address t…