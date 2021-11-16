This week's opinion polls
Q. Can you have a boat, camper, trailer parked on the street if it is not hooked up to a any kind of vehicle? Can expired plates or non-runnin…
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ex…
The first thing to know about the “Let’s go Brandon” thing is: It’s funny. Or at least, it started out funny.
While President Biden was criss-crossing Europe, Americans have been watching inflation spiral out of control. The cost of electricity has sur…
Q. How long does a dog need to be barking for it to be considered a nuisance and actionable by the police? My neighbor keeps harassing me, tho…
No serious economist believed that former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law would pay for itself. On the contrary, that buffet of tax cuts…
Dear Editor,
Each year on Nov. 11, our nation comes together to celebrate the men and women who defend our freedoms. The 11th of November was originally kn…