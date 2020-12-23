This Week's Poll Questions
The message below came from a powerful post on social media last week. It’s written by a paramedic who has seen more than his share of COVID-1…
A few weeks back we received word from the Wheeler County Commissioners that they had unanimously passed a county zoning regulation that entir…
In a year when so many things are not what they used to be, celebrating Christmas next week will be tough for many of us.
A retrospective on President Donald Trump’s four years in office must be put in perspective of what he himself promised to accomplish when he …
Last Sunday evening a message came across my phone from a very good friend. Doug Southard, former Advertising Director for the Star Herald, in…
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to you…
By now, we’ve all heard the good news about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Each of them is roughly 95-percent effective against COVID-19, an…
President-elect Joe Biden will take office on Jan. 20 after winning a hotly debated election. Many Republicans who are supporters of President…
