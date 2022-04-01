Tim Campbell April Fools 4/1

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
A local commissioner is urging readers to contact their senator to urge them to support R263CA, which is a legislative resolution to put on the November ballot an amendment to the Nebraska Constitution which would prohibit the State from imposing a mandate without properly funding it.
I was intrigued reading up on how to make a perfect poached egg.
Are we merely floating through space on a rock in which powerful forces dominate us and leave us powerless to pursue our destiny? Do our thoug…
Q. If I witness an accident but was not actually involved, do I have to stick around and wait for first responders to arrive?
National Agriculture Week provides a great opportunity to recognize the strength and resiliency of Nebraska’s agriculture producers. The Third…
In 1985 the English musician Sting released a song he wrote called “Russians.” At the time the world was in the Cold War. A war defined as a s…
When one sits down to make a deal with the devil, it is the devil who usually wins. That’s because he is “crafty,” as the book of Genesis desc…
An enormous amount of effort and planning went into crafting a single coherent message, and in one instant it was all for naught. I’m not talk…
Sports fan or not, March is an exciting time in college basketball as teams compete for the championship. Starting off with 68 teams, game by …
Winter is waning and spring is waxing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.