TODAY'S OPINION POLL: Aug. 30

I want to thank everyone for their input over the last few weeks in regard to the Star-Herald’s opinion page. There were all kinds of differen…
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to you…
As so much despair has gripped our nation during this difficult time, I decided to go into our nation’s most distressed communities with a mes…
The news is filled with reports of President Trump’s “assault” on the U.S. Postal Service. Democrats and some in the media say the president i…
I caught part of the Democratic National Convention Monday night (Aug. 17). Michelle Obama immediately caught my attention when she mentioned …
Trump supporters have been sending me short messages asking, “How is your 401(k) doing?” They are making three assumptions.
By the time you read this, Joe Biden may have already announced selection of his vice presidential running mate.
In the preface of his first book, “Pioneer Tales of the North Platte Valley and Nebraska Panhandle,” Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B.…