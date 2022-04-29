Weekly Master Gardener Tips: Refresh your mulch

Does your landscape need a spring revamp to withstand these dry & windy conditions? By adding new or additional mulch around your perennials early on, you can combat the dry days ahead. Mulch reduces surface evaporation, improves water penetration, protects soil structure and inhibits weed germination. The amount of water needed will decrease. Not only does mulch add curb appeal, but it promotes a sustainable, drought ready, flower bed.

With the recent dry conditions, mulch may be a necessity for your lawn and garden this summer. Mulching can offset drought conditions in your landscape. There are two types of mulches, organic and inorganic. Organic mulches include woodchips, bark, straw and grass clippings. Organic mulch aids in soil improvement as it decomposes over time. Inorganic mulches include pea sized gravel and rock. Both organic and inorganic mulches are beneficial so find out which is right for you.

Here’s a few things to remember when adding mulch this season. When mulching, more is not necessarily better. Mulch that is too deep can weaken trees and shrubs and prevent water and air from reaching the soil. Apply mulch in an even layer, two to four inches around woody plants and one to two inches around annual and perennial flowers. Mulch should be spread parallel to the ground surface and not mounded around the base of the plants.

Garden weavers, what’s that? Garden weavers are short, spreading plants that hug the ground to prevent water evaporation, soil erosion and suppress weeds. Think of them as living mulch. Whereas bark mulch is expensive and has to be reapplied every couple years, garden weavers continue to work for you year after year. Assess your flower beds to see where garden weavers may be beneficial this year.

Curious on how to incorporate garden weavers to your landscape layout? Garden weavers should be placed wherever you would normally place mulch. Arrange your showy plants and perennials first; close enough so that they will touch when they reach full-size. Fill the remaining bare spots with garden weavers set 10-12 inches apart. The goal is to eliminate the need for mulch by complete soil coverage of the living mulch, or garden weavers, once they mature.