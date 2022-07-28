OTD Rod and Custom Car Show Winners announced

Winners presented plaques in the Oregon Trail Days Rod and Custom Car Show held July 8 were recently announced by Show Chairman Mike Minzey.

Show entrants selected the Top Four vehicles from among their peers. Alphabetically, the successful showers were Barry Bassett of Gering with his 1946 Chvrolet pickup; presented by Scottsbluff's Bob and Barb Goldman was their 1969 Ford Mustang Grande; a 1956 Ford F100 pickup driven from Scottsbluff by Richard Schank; and lastly, Sarah Weiss' 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo made an appearance from Mitchell.

"The show, our eighteenth annual, was successful in that the numbers of vehicles increased again this year, to 73, as they strive to reach pre-pandemic levels," said Minzey. "Weather cooperated, and many new enthusiasts registered," he concluded. Cars were entered from Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Nebraska.

Sponsors Frank Parts, Logoz, Pony Express Station, Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, Scottsbluff Valley Street Rods, Tim Lecher State Farm Insurance, and Travis Auto Body Paint and Restoration were thanked for their support of the show.